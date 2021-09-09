Juno Temple Joins Doug Liman’s ‘Everest’; HanWay Closes Key Deals On Adventure Thriller

Juno Temple arrives at the premiere of the second season of "Ted Lasso" on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Pacific Design Center. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Hot off her starring role in Apple’s hit series Ted Lasso, Juno Temple has joined Ewan McGregor, Sam Heughan and Mark Strong in Everest, the adventure thriller set to be directed by Doug Liman.

As the pic nears production, HanWay Films has closed a raft of significant pre-sales across major territories.

Done deals include: Sky (UK), SND (France), Wild Bunch (Germany, Switzerland), Notorious (Italy, Spain), Belga (Benelux), Nordisk (Scandinavia), NOS (Portugal), Madman (Australia, NZ), IDC (Latin America), Elevation (Canada), Paradise (CIS/Baltics), Monolith (Poland), ProRom (Central and Eastern Europe), FrontRow (Middle East), Forum (Israel), Gravel Road (South Africa), Medialink (Hong Kong), PVR (Indian subcontinent), Falcon (Indonesia), Shaw (Singapore), Joy n Cinema (South Korea), Cai Chang (Taiwan) and Echo Lake (Airlines).

Set in 1921, the pic follows George Mallory (McGregor), who is picked by the arrogant Arthur Hinks (Strong) of the Royal Geographic Society to scale the impossible. Following the First World War, the fading British empire is desperate for a restorative victory, but for Mallory and his rival, the eccentric Aussie George Finch (Heughan), the challenge of Everest has nothing to do with patriotism, instead it is a singular test of self.

UTA Independent Film Group is overseeing the U.S. sale.