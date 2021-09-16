Noticias Telemundo Taps Julio Vaqueiro To Anchor Evening Newscast

Noticias Telemundo has named Julio Vaqueiro as anchor of its evening newscast, succeeding José Díaz-Balart.

Vaqueiro has been anchor of the networks late-night weekday newscast, which launched this year. Díaz-Balart will continue to anchor monthly specials and breaking news events and also is hosting a daytime show for MSNBC.

Luis Fernandez, president of Noticias Telemundo, said that Vaqueiro “has consistently delivered impactful and rigorous journalism across multiple anchoring roles, and we’re thrilled he will be bringing his integrity, unique voice and commitment to our audience to our flagship newscast.”

The newscast airs at 6:30 PM ET/5:30 CT.

Vaqueiro. a native of Mexico, has covered the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 presidential race, immigration and the U.S.-Mexico border and the Venezuelan political and economic crisis. He’s interviewed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Juan Guaido, the Venezuelan opposition leader. He also has contributed to NBC News X Noticias Telemundo Reports, the collaboration between the two networks.

He joined Telemundo’s national news network in 2017 as co-anchor of the weekend newscast. Before that, he was a co-anchor at Los Angeles affiliate Telemundo 52. He also worked as a Mexico City correspondent for the newsmagazine Al Rojo Vivo and collaborated with MSNBC as a contributor. Before moving to the United States, he was a reporter and anchor at Efekto TV in Mexico City.

In a statement, he said, “It’s an honor to be able to continue serving the Latino community now as the anchor of our main newscast where we chronicle the most important issues impacting Hispanics through insightful reporting and great storytelling. I’m very excited to build on that commitment and further elevate the voices of Latinos to provide them with the most objective and complete information they need to make decisions every day.”