Julie McNamara Joins Spotify As Head Of U.S. Studios & Video

Former Paramount+ exec Julie McNamara has joined Spotify.

McNamara exited the ViacomCBS streamer in May, as revealed by Deadline, where she was EVP and Head of Programming. She is now moving to the audio service, where she will set the creative vision for studios and key partnerships for Spotify Originals that includes The Ringer, Gimlet, Parcast and Studio 4, Higher Ground and Archewell.

She will work with the Spotify executive leadership and report to Chief Content Officer and Advertising Business Officer Dawn Ostroff.

Courtney Holt, VP Global Podcast Business, as a co-lead will continue managing Partnerships, Exclusive Licenses and Market Originals.

McNamara, who oversaw drama development for CBS Studios and original content for Paramount+’s predecessor CBS All Access before taking the programming reins of Paramount+ when it was announced in early 2020, shepherded the platform’s inaugural original slate, which was unveiled at a star-studded presentation in February.