Julianne Nicholson Wins Her First Emmy, Tells Kate Winslet “I Owe This To You”

Julianne Nicholson won her first Emmy on Sunday at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards, taking the trophy for her work as Lori Ross in the HBO Max limited series Mare of Easttown.

Easttown follows Mare (Kate Winslet), a small-town detective investigating the murder of a young girl. Lori is Mare’s close friend and confidant, and despite their crumbling lives, the two friends try to hold on to their long-lasting friendship. The series is directed by Craig Zobel and was written by Brad Ingelsby.

Nicholson co-stars along with Jean Smart, Winslet and Evan Peters. All were nominated for their roles tonight, and Winslet and Peters also won.

During her speech, Nicholson praised Winslet for convincing her to take a chance on being a part of the series.

“If you hadn’t called and asked if I wanted to join you in Philly, I probably would have read the first two episodes, thought ‘Nah, the priest did it,’ and stayed home. So I owe this to you,” she said, looking at Winslet in the audience.

Nicholson went on to mention how Winslet’s leadership got them through tough times on set as the series was shot during the pandemic. “Turns out, you’re good at caring for a whole production,” she said. “You led all of us every step of the way with such care and intelligence and love.”

Nicholson’s performance beat out those of fellow nominees Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), Smart, Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit) and Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision).

In total, Mare of Easttown garnered 16 Emmy nominations, and the Nicholson win makes it four for the series, which received a statue at the Creative Arts Emmys for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More), along with Peters’ Best Supporting Actor win tonight.

The 73rd annual Emmy Awards is being celebrated in-person, with Cedric The Entertainer as host.

