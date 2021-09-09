‘Judy Justice’: Judge Judy’s Return To The Courtroom Gets IMDb TV Premiere Date

Judge Judy Sheindlin left her eponymous CBS show just a few months ago, but she’s already getting back to work on Judy Justice, where she will again rule daily on IMDb TV. The show premieres November 1.

Joining Judge Judy on the IMDb TV Original series are bailiff Kevin Rasco, court stenographer Whitney Kumar and Sarah Rose, a law clerk who also happens to be Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter.

Judge Judy will reunite on the project with her longtime executive producer and director Randy Douthit and co-executive producer Amy Freisleben. The trio worked together on her CBS show for 25 years.

“I am probably the luckiest on-air personality in the history of television to have had Randy Douthit and Amy Freisleben shepherd my program for over two decades. They continuously make me look good. With Judy Justice on IMDb TV, the magic continues,” said Judge Sheindlin.

Related Story 'Sprung': Martha Plimpton Joins Greg Garcia’s IMDb TV Comedy Series In Recasting

Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Watch on Deadline

Of her granddaughter, Judge Judy jokes, “I’ve known Sarah, our law clerk, since she was born. She will be a third-generation female lawyer in our family. She’s smart, sassy, and opinionated. Who knows where she gets those traits?

“Judge Judy Sheindlin has been instrumental in shaping the world of television for over 25 years, and she has been a weekday staple for advice, entertainment, and the best one-liners in the business,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of Content and Programming for IMDb TV in a statement. “As we continue to build IMDb TV into a modern broadcast network, we are thrilled to have Judy Justice as a signature program that our streaming audiences can enjoy any time of day.”

Douthit said, “Judy is a force of nature with a sense of humor. She has an unwavering commitment to justice, a deep understanding of human nature, and a very big heart. She inspires me and makes everyone around her want to do better.

“I was thrilled and humbled when Judy asked me to join her in this new journey as part of Judy Justice, this exciting new program for IMDb TV and Amazon Studios. Our staff has worked tirelessly to create what we know will be the next generation of courtroom television that will appeal to both Judy’s existing fans, as well as to streaming viewers,” added Freisleben.

IMDb TV offers premium originals on a free streaming service, including the upcoming dramedy Pretty Hard Cases, premiering September 10, the heist drama Leverage: Redemption, debuting eight new episodes on October 8, a Bosch spinoff, the comedy series Sprung, the Untitled Jeff Lewis Project, a new home design series, On Call, a half-hour drama from executive producer Dick Wolf and second seasons of Alex Rider and Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.

Watch the first quick teaser for the show below.