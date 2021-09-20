‘The Crown’ Star Josh O’Connor Wins His First Emmy For Best Actor In A Drama Series

Josh O’Connor took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series on Sunday night, for his portrayal of Prince Charles in Netflix’s hit The Crown.

This is O’Connor’s first Emmy win and his first nomination. The series has racked up 11 golden statuettes tonight including Outstanding Casting, Writing, Cinematography, Period Costumes, Single-Cam Editing, Lead Actress for Olivia Colman, Supporting Actress for Gillian Anderson, and Supporting Actor for Tobias Menzies. It also earned the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series.

“Making The Crown has been the most rewarding two years of my life,” he said during his acceptance speech. “To the cast and crew, Peter Morgan and the other brilliant directors who made this show such a pleasure to be a part of, thank you.”

He also thanked his family and his “beautiful girlfriend” for “putting up with the chaos of this career that I feel incredibly privileged to be a part of.”

O’Connor beat out Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page, Pose‘s Billy Porter, Lovecraft Country‘s Jonathan Majors, Matthew Rhys for Perry Mason, and Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us.

The Crown also took home four wins at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards last week. In total, the period drama about the British Royal Family has received 63 Emmy Award nominations.

Watch his acceptance speech in full below.