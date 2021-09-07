José Díaz-Balart To Host New MSNBC Weekday Show Amid Schedule Changes

José Díaz-Balart will host a new 10 AM ET show on MSNBC, as Hallie Jackson takes over a slot later in the day at 3 PM ET.

Díaz-Balart will end his role as anchor of Telemundo’s nightly newscast Noticias Telemundo at the end of the month, but will still anchor monthly specials and breaking news events.

Those were among the schedule changes the network announced on Tuesday.

Ayman Mohyeldin, who had been in the 3 PM slot, will shift to weekends with a show called Ayman. He’ll also be hosting a Friday show on the streaming channel The Choice from MSNBC.

José Díaz-Balart Reports will premiere on Sept. 27. Ayman will debut on Sept. 18.

In addition to anchoring MSNBC Reports in the 3 PM hour, Jackson will launch a show for NBC News Now this fall.

Díaz-Balart will continue to anchor NBC Nightly News Saturday. When he began anchoring that newscast, he became the first journalist to anchor two different evening newscasts on separate broadcast networks in English and Spanish. He’s won four Emmy awards, the George Foster Peabody Award and the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award.

“I look forward to this unique role where I can reach different audiences in English and Spanish across the NBCUniversal News Group,” he said in a statement.

Díaz-Balart previously served as an anchor on MSNBC from 2014 to 2016. He joined Noticias Telemundo in 2000, anchoring programs including Esta Mañana, Cada Día, and Enfoque con José Díaz-Balart. He took over as the main anchor for Noticias Telemundo in 2009.

A priority of MSNBC President Rashida Jones has been to more clearly distinguish between the dayside news programming and the nighttime “perspective” shows.

The network also noted that the addition of Díaz-Balart is part of NBCUniversal News Group efforts to bring in more diverse voices, as the division chairman Cesar Conde has set a goal of 50% of the workforce to people of color and 50% to be women. NBC News and MSNBC have nine Latino anchors across broadcast, cable and streaming.

