John Mulaney Thanks Seth Meyers For Intervention In First Post-Rehab Interview

Comedian John Mulaney gave his first post-rehab interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night, speaking candidly about the drug use that prompted Meyers and other friends to stage the intervention that Mulaney said saved his life.

“When I opened the door,” Mulaney recalled, “I knew right away it was an intervention. That’s how bad of a drug problem I had, that when I opened the door and saw people I went, ‘This is probably an intervention.’” Mulaney, who admits he was using cocaine the night of the intervention, said he thought was was going to a college friend’s apartment for dinner.

“So you were the first person I saw as I walked through he doorway where I knew this was an intervention,” Mulaney told Meyers. “So, ‘I’m going to dinner with a friend from college, going to dinner with a friend from college, going to dinner with a friend from college, what’s Seth Meyers doing here? F*ck! F*ck!’”

During the segment, Mulaney spoke of his event-packed year which included his drug relapse, the intervention and rehab, separation from his wife, and the start of a new relationship with actress Olivia Munn. He also shared the news that he and Munn are expecting their first child.

Recounting the intervention itself, Mulaney describes the evening as “Like a We Are The World of alternative comedians over the age of 40. So many funny people and no one did bits the entire time.”

Said Meyers, “I think you know the gravity of the situation when Fred Armisen is not doing a bit.”

Mulaney says during the interview that he was not doing drugs during his hosting of last Halloween’s Saturday Night Live, but that he relapsed “after the goodnights” of the show. Both he and Meyers then deconstruct Mulaney’s bizarre pre-rehab appearance on Late Night when he appeared in a trench coat and sunglasses, a guest spot that alarmed viewers and prompted speculation about Mulaney’s sobriety.

At the end of last night’s segment, Mulaney thanks Meyers for his role in helping him get sober. Check out the full interview above.