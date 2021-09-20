John Logan Blumhouse LGBTQIA+ Empowerment Feature Sets Theo Germaine As Lead

EXCLUSIVE: Theo Germaine will star in John Logan’s untitled feature directorial debut, a new horror film for Blumhouse, formerly known as Whistler Camp.

The movie is an LGBTQIA+ empowerment story set at a gay conversion camp.

Germaine is best known for playing James Sullivan in Ryan Murphy’s The Politician on Netflix, as well as in Abby McEnany’s Work in Progress executive produced by Lilly Wachowski for Showtime. They also starred in Rhys Ernst’s feature Adam which made its world premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

A three-time Oscar nominee, Logan (Skyfall, Gladiator, The Aviator) is also writing the Blumhouse title which Jason Blum and Michael Aguilar (Penny Dreadful, Kidding) are producing.

Ryan Turek is the creative executive overseeing the film for Blumhouse.

Germaine is represented by Gray Talent Group, Avalon Management and Frankfurt Kumit Klein & Selz.