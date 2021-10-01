John J. Rigas Dies: Former Adelphia Cable TV Company Founder Was 96

John J. Rigas, whose high-flying success as the founder of Adelphia Cable ended in disgrace and prison over shareholder fraud, died today in Coudersport, Pa. He was 96 and his death was confirmed by a funeral director in the town.

Rigas was at one time an admired businessman and American success story. He turned a $300 investment in a small cable TV system into the nation’s sixth-largest communications empire, building a family business at a time when cable ruled.

At its height, the family-run Adelphia Communications Corporation had 5.5 million customers in more than 30 states. The money flowed so much that the family bought the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League.

That ended in 2004, when Rigas and his son, the Adelphia CFO, were convicted of securities fraud and bank fraud. They were accused of falsifying the company’s earnings and diverting more than $3 billion in company funds for their own use.