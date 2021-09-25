John Hinckley Jr., Who Shot President Ronald Reagan, Seeks To Have Restrictions Lifted

The would-be assassin of President Ronald Reagan will seek his freedom on Monday from court-ordered restrictions that limit his movements.

The Associated Press is reporting attorneys for Hinckley will argue that the now 66-year-old should not be tied to restrictions imposed after he moved out of a Washington hospital in 2016.

Hinckley now lives in Williamsburg, Virginia, and has a rigorous schedule of medications and therapy supervised by doctors. He also is limited in travel, online activity, email accounts, possession of a firearm, or having contact with the children of Reagan or actress Jodie Foster, who was his obsession when he did the 1981 shooting.

Hinckley was 25 when he shot and wounded Reagan outside a Washington hotel. The shooting paralyzed Reagan press secretary James Brady, who died in 2014, and injured others.

Hinckley was found him not guilty by reason of insanity in a jury trial, and was ordered to live at St. Elizabeths Hospital in Washington.

Now, Hinckley’s attorney, Barry Levine, wants Hinckley to get “unconditional release” because he no longer poses a threat.