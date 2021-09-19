Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Megan Fox & Tyson Ritter To Star In ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ Update ‘Johnny & Clyde’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Amazon Series 'Lord Of The Rings' In Talks With Composer Howard Shore
Read the full story

John Challis Dies: UK Actor In ‘Only Fools And Horses’ Was 79

SAG Foundation/Deadline

John Challis, who played Boycie in the long-running UK sitcom Only Fools And Horses, has died at age  79 of cancer, his family confirmed.

His family said in a statement that he died “peacefully in his sleep, after a long battle with cancer”.

Challis had a long television career in the UK, but is best known as unscrupulous second-hand car dealer Terrance Aubrey “Boycie” Boyce in the BBC sitcom.

He also played the role in its sequel/spin-off, The Green Green Grass, whch ran from 2005–2009, as well as Monty Staines from the seventh series onwards in the ITV sitcom Benidorm from 2015 to 2018.

Other television appearances include Dixon of Dock Green, The Sweeney, Doctor Who (The Seeds of Doom), Dracula, Beau Geste and Heartbeat, among others. 

No information on survivors was immediately available.

Watch on Deadline

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad