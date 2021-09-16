Joely Richardson, Ella Hunt and Faye Marsay Join The Ensemble Cast Of 3000 Pictures And Netflix’s ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’

EXCLUSIVE: Joely Richardson, Ella Hunt and Faye Marsay have rounded out the cast of 3000 Pictures and Netflix’s adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover starring Emma Corrin, Jack O’Connell and Matthew Duckett. This will be the first film to be produced under the new partnership where Sony Pictures will offer Netflix a first look at any films it intends to make for streaming. The deal was announced in April and part of that deal allowed Sony to offer Netflix a first look at any films it intends to make directly for streaming or decides later to license for streaming, and Netflix has committed to make a number of those films over the course of the deal.

The pic will be directed by The Mustang helmer Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre. Life of Pi scribe David Magee wrote the script. Academy Award nominee Laurence Mark and Academy Award nominees Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent of Blueprint Pictures are producing.

Based on the classic D.H. Lawrence novel, a story well ahead of its time, we follow the life of Lady Chatterley, a woman born to a life of wealth and privilege, who soon finds herself married to a man that she eventually falls out of love with. Lady Chatterley engages in a torrid affair with a gamekeeper on their English estate, discovering more desire and intimacy than she thought possible. When she realizes that she has fallen heart and soul, she breaks all traditions of the day and seeks happiness with the man she loves.

Richardson is playing Mrs. Bolton, the confident and inquisitive caregiver, though tasked with tending to the lord of the house, she and Lady Chatterley form a true bond that breaks all rules of class and tradition. Hunt is playing Mrs. Flint, the kind young woman from the village that befriends Lady Chatterley as her first friend. Marsay is playing Hilda, Lady Chatterley’s wise and witty older sister, not afraid to speak her mind to protect her sister.

Marisa Paiva is the executives overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures.

RIchardson has had recent ties with Netflix after recently filming its series adaptation of The Sandman. On the film side, she was also recently seen in Red Sparrow opposite Jennifer Lawrence. Hunt is best known for her role opposite Hailee Steinfeld in the Apple series Dickinson and Marsay’s past credits include Darkest Hour and Game of Thrones as the Waif.

Richardson is repped by Artist Rights Group, Hunt is repped by UTA, Piers Nimmo Management and Schreck, Rose, Dapello, Adams, Berlin & Dunham and Marsay is repped by the Curtis Brown Group.