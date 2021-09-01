Joe Rogan Reveals “I Got Covid”; Dave Chappelle Co-Headlining Comedy Show In Nashville Pushed To October

Longtime UFC commentator and well-compensated podcast host Joe Rogan just took a bruising turn inside his own personal octagon.

“I got back from the road Saturday night, feeling very weary,” a Covid-inflicted Rogan said today in a video he posted on social media. “I had a headache. I felt just run-down.

“Just to be cautious, I separated from my family, slept in a different part of the house,” Rogan went on to say. “Throughout the night, I got fevers, sweats. I knew what was going on. I got up in the morning morning, got tested. Turns out, I got COVID.”

You can see all Rogan has to say on his condition now (“I feel pretty f*cking good”), his medical treatment and more below. Note, while he’s been a very vocal opponent of vaccine mandates and passports, the intensely health-conscious Rogan hasn’t revealed if he himself has been vaxxed, before or now:

The immediate fallout for the outspoken comedian is that the September 3 show he was co-headlining with pal Dave Chappelle has been put on pause.

Watch on Deadline

The date at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena now is set for October 24, organizers told ticket holders Tuesday. No reason for the postponement was unveiled in emails and notices on social media, but now Rogan has spilled the tea, so to speak.

Rogan and Chappelle were also supposed to perform in New Orleans on September 4 at the Smoothie King Center, but that show is on hold too. Besides Rogan’s health issue, the aftermath from Hurricane Ida has left the Big Easy without power, among other hurts.

Long a proponent of unconventional treatments and homeopathy, Spotify’s $100 million man in April walked back comments that had undermined the need for coronavirus vaccinations.

In pulling back the veil on his own Covid diagnosis now, Rogan let loose with how he isolated himself at home in Austin and pumped himself full of pricey medication, some more popular with the anti-vax crowd than others.

“We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it: all kinds of meds. Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-pack, prednisone – everything,” Rogan said on Instagram today. “I also got an NAD drip and a vitamin drip, and I did that three days in a row, and here we are on Wednesday, and I feel great.”

Commonly used to wipe out worms in horses, ivermectin has been un-scientifically touted by some as an alternative to getting vaccinated — a claim for which there is no sustainable proof and great potential risk.

But then again, as Rogan said earlier this year when called to task on his previous pandemic kneecapping that young and healthy people didn’t really need to get vaccinated: “This is the thing about this whole thing, people being upset at me. … I’m not an anti-vax person. I’m not a doctor, I’m a f*cking moron, and I’m a cage-fighting commentator who’s a dirty stand-up comedian. … I’m not a respected source of information, even for me.”