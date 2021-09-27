Joe Biden Gets Covid Vaccine Booster Shot Live On Camera

President Joe Biden receives a COVID-19 booster shot during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus.

Joe Biden got a Covid-19 booster show live on camera on Monday, a move to promote a third shot for those 65 an older.

The president answered questions from reporters in the South Court Auditorium as a medical professional administered the shot.

The shots are meant as a booster after six months since the last shot. Those eligible include people 65 and older, long-term care residents and staff, those over the age of 18 who have underlying health conditions like asthma, obesity and diabetes, and those who work in high risk settings like teachers, grocery workers and healthcare workers.

Biden got a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

He again urged people to get vaccinated. He said that 77 percent of Americans have received at least one shot, but the remainder who have not “is causing an awful lot of us, an awful lot of damage for the rest of the country.”

The president was asked about what will be a busy week, as Congressional Democrats grapple with uniting their caucus to pass Biden’s legislative initiatives, as well as moves to raise the debt ceiling and to keep the government funded. “Victory is at stake,” Biden told reporters.

“You know me. I’m a born optimist. I think things are going to go well. I think we are going to get it done,” he said.

He started his remarks by telling the journalists gathered, “Did you ever think the press would come to see someone get a shot?”

More to come.