President Joe Biden Says “Unity Is Our Greatest Strength” In Video To Commemorate 9/11

The White House released a statement from President Joe Biden in advance of the ceremonies planned on Saturday to commemorate 9/11.

Biden will visit the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in lower Manhattan, the Flight 93 crash site and memorial in Shanksville, PA and the Pentagon memorial in Arlington, VA, but he is not expected to deliver remarks.

Instead, in his 9/11 message, Biden talked of the resilience of family members who lost loved ones on that date, recalling a friend who lost his son at the North Tower of the World Trade Center, having lost another son just over a year earlier. In the days afterward, his friend “told me to tell people, ‘Don’t be afraid.'”

“The absolute courage it took after two unimaginable losses is extraordinary, yet the most ordinary of American things,” Biden said. “To know that life can be unfair and uncertain, a cruel twist of accident or a deliberate act of evil. But even in darkness, to still be the light.”

Biden’s speech also was a call for national unity, at a time of sharp polarization. The president reminded that in the days after 9/11, “we saw something all too rare: a true sense of national unity.”

Watch on Deadline

“Unity is our greatest strength,” Biden said.