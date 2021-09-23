A24 Sets Q4 Release Dates For Joaquin Phoenix Pic ‘C’mon C’mon’ & Sean Baker’s ‘Red Rocket’

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has just heard that A24 had set theatrical release dates for their fall film festival critically acclaimed titles, C’mon C’mon from Mike Mills on Nov. 19, and Sean Baker’s Red Rocket on Dec. 3.

C’mon C’mon, starring Joaquin Phoenix as a radio journalist who embarks on a cross-country trip with his young nephew (Woody Norman), made its world premiere at Telluride, garnering an immediate 91% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and will continue on to the New York Film Festival. The pic reteams A24 with Mills, the distributor having released his 20th Century Women which saw Mills nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 2017 Oscars. Gaby Hoffman also stars.

Baker is another filmmaker to release his latest via A24, the studio have distributed his The Florida Project which earned an Oscar nomination for Willem Dafoe in the Best Supporting Actor category. Red Rocket follows Mikey Saber (Simon Rex), a washed-up porn star who returns to his small Texas hometown — not that anyone really wants him back. The pic made its world premiere at Cannes and won the Critics Award at Deauville. It’s currently 96% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

A24’s fall lineup includes Lamb on Oct. 8, Souvenir 2 on Oct. 29, The Humans in theaters and on Showtime on Nov. 24 and Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth in theaters on Dec. 25 and on Apple TV on Jan. 14.