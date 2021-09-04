Joan Washington Dies: Longtime Voice & Dialect Coach And Wife Of Richard E. Grant

Joan Washington, a veteran dialect and voice coach and the wife of Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant, died Wednesday. Grant posted the news on social media Friday morning but did not provide details.

“ONLY YOU Joan – Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia,” Grant wrote in a tweet that includes a video of the couple dancing and smiling (see it below). “Our hearts are broken with the loss of your life last night. 35 years married and 38 together. To be truly known and seen by you is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine.”

Washington began her career working as a dialect coach on Barbra Streisand’s 1983 movie Yentl. She had worked steadily in film and TV since then, contribution voice and/or dialect instruction on such titles as The Dressmaker, Highlander, Brassed Off, 101 Dalmatians and its sequel, Elizabeth, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, A Mighty Heart, Wah Wah, The Invisible Woman, Crimson Peak, Red Sparrow, The Witches and this year’s Finding You.

She worked with such big-name stars as Glenn Close, Emma Stone, Jessica Chastain, Ralph Fiennes, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Emily Watson, Nicholas Hoult, Brendan Gleeson, Vanessa Redgrave, Jason Clarke and Andrea Riseborough.

Along with Grant, Washington’s survivors include the couple’s daughter, Olivia Grant, a casting director.

Here is Grant’s tweet, followed by some other reactions posted on social media:

🎵ONLY YOU!🎵Joan – Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia. Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together. To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine 💔💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/YcdVAVK1ja — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) September 3, 2021

My heart is broken 💔Joan Washington had such a profound impact on me, yes as an artist, but mostly as a woman. I’ve looked toward her. Her strive towards excellence made her the celebrated dialect coach she was. pic.twitter.com/6rW2OpYJKs — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) September 3, 2021

What a wonderful woman Joan Washington was. And how devastating to have to say ‘was’. My heart’s broken for @RichardEGrant and @OliviaGranted. May her memory be a blessing 🖤 — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) September 3, 2021

We're deeply saddened to hear that exceptional voice and dialect coach Joan Washington has died. She worked on over 80 National Theatre productions including Angels in America, His Dark Materials, Oklahoma! and Carousel. Our thoughts are with @RichardEGrant and her loved ones. pic.twitter.com/OhdtUMCIun — National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) September 3, 2021