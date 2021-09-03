Jimmy O. Yang and Luis Gerardo Méndez Join Kevin Hart In Netflix’s ‘Me Time’

EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy O. Yang and Luis Gerardo Méndez have joined the cast of the Netflix comedy Me Time starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg. Regina Hall is also on board. Hart’s Night School writer John Hamburg will write and direct the pic, with Hamburg also producing through his Particular Pictures along with Hart and Bryan Smiley for HartBeat Productions. Hart first announced the casting on his social media.

The film follows a stay-at-home dad (Hart) who finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away. He reconnects with his former best friend (Wahlberg) for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

Lauren Hennessey will exec produce alongside Mark Moran and Patricia Braga of HartBeat. Joe Gatta will also exec produce.

Yang is no stranger to Netflix as the two have teamed on the comedy series Space Force and as well as as the the film Love Hard, releasing on Netflix November 3. Gerardo Méndez recently executive produced and starred in the comedy Half Brothers, which was released theatrically on Dec. 4, 2020. He will be seen next in season 3 of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico and in Los Enviados, the first series to be co-produced with Academy Award-winning director and screenwriter, Juan José Campanella, and his production company 100 Bares.

Yang is repped by CAA and Artists First and Gerardo Mendez is repped by WME.