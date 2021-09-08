Jimmy Kimmel Returns, Blasts Alex Jones Over Ivermectin Endorsement, Choice Of Beverage

Jimmy Kimmel returned from his summer hiatus concerned about Covid and baffled by the words and actions of InfoWars host Alex Jones.

“It was not a fun Labor Day weekend Covid-wise,” said the late night host in his Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue. “The number of new cases is up more than 300% from a year ago.”

He lamented not just the lack of progress, but the lack of science behind some Americans’ decision making.

“We’ve still got a lot of pandimwits out there,” Kimmel observed. “The poison control centers have seen a spike in calls from people taking livestock medicine (ivermectin) – to fight the Coronavirus – but they won’t take the vaccine.”

The logic of that eluded Kimmel.

“One of the reasons these Sea Biscuits are opting for ivermectin is because they don’t trust ‘big pharma’ – which is fine, I guess, except for the fact that ivermectin is made by Merck – which is the 4th largest pharmaceutical company in the world,” said the late night host.

“And even Merck is telling people to cut it out,” Kimmel pointed out. “They released a statement saying Ivermectin has ‘no scientific basis for potential therapeutic effect against Covid.’ ”

Logically, he pointed out, “If a pharmaceutical company says ‘please don’t take the drug we’re selling’ you should probably listen to them.”

Americans seem to be listening instead to another noted expert in the field.

“Ivermectin did get a big endorsement over the weekend,” said Kimmel, “from one of America’s top medical minds. None other than Sandy Hook denier/internet lunatic – Alex Jones”

Jones went on his show on Friday and railed against Dr. Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates, calling them “murderers.” To demonstrate his defiance, the InfoWars host took what appeared to be ivermectin and washed it down with some Topo Chico (a Mexican sparking water).

Kimmel found not only Jones’ histrionics baffling, but also his choice of beverage.

“I’ve never seen someone that mad drink a Topo Chico before,” said the late night host. “Who would have guessed he’d wash it down with that?”

“I would have thought maybe some kind of nacho-flavored Bang energy drink.”

You can watch Kimmel’s Tuesday monologue below.