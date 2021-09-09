Jim Cramer Signs CNBC Deal That Includes ‘Investor Club’ Subscription Content

Jim Cramer has signed a new deal with CNBC that includes continuing Mad Money w/Jim Cramer and Squawk on the Street as well as the creation of a new subscription product, CNBC Investor Club.

Cramer also will provide articles and videos each day on CNBC’s digital offerings. The new agreement also will include the creation of conferences with Cramer, tapping into the lucrative events business.

The subscription product will be a venture between CNBC and Cramer Digital in which members will get his “unparalleled knowledge and analysis of portfolio management and investing and give behind-the-scenes access to Cramer and his team,” the network said in announcing the deal. Cramer will work with Margaret de Luna, who was former president and COO of The Street, which Cramer founded. De Luna is general manager and senior vice president of CNBC’s direct-to-consumer business.

Mark Hoffman, the chairman of CNBC, said in a statement that “for the first time, CNBC will be the home for all of Jim’s media creating a virtuous cycle for his devoted viewers and loyal members to easily engage with exclusive content across all platforms and serve as a one-stop shop for sponsors and advertisers looking to interact with Jim’s comprehensive suite of products on a deeper level.”

Cramer has been a presence on CNBC since the 1990s, with his signature show, Mad Money, launching in 2005.