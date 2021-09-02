Jerusalem Film Festival Crowns Winners: ‘Compartment No. 6’ Takes Best International Film

The Jerusalem Film Festival has named the winners from its various competition strands this year, with Juho Kuosmanen’s Finnish drama Compartment No. 6 winning Best Film in the international competition.

“Compartment No. 6 is a cross-cultural road movie – entertaining, clever, and remarkably endearing. This is free cinema, released from confinements, where an entire world exists within a cramped train car and where impossible connections are forged between people from different borders and cultures,” said the jury, which was comprised of Ari Folman, Nili Feller and Shai Goldman. A special mention was also given to Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee.

Compartment No. 6 previously shared the Grand Prix in Cannes Competition with Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero.

Elsewhere, in Jerusalem’s First Feature Competition, Amalia Ulman’s El Planeta won the GWFF Award for Best First Feature.

In the the Spirit of Freedom Competition, the Cummings Award for best Feature Film went to Unclenching the Fists by Kira Kovalenko, while Christophe Cognet’s From Where They Stood won the MKR Award for Best Documentary.

Elsewhere, the Haggiag Award for Best Israeli Feature was jointly shared by Hadas Ben-Aroya’s All Eyes Off Me and Tom Shoval Shake Your Cares Away.

Further awards are listed below:

The Chantal Akerman Prize for an International Documentary

Babi Yar. Context by Sergei Loznitsa

The GWFF Award for Best Israeli First Feature

Cinema Sabaya by Orit Fokus Rotem

The Dalia Sigan Award for Best Screenplay

Pini Tavger for More Than I Deserve

The Anat Pirchi Award for Best Actor

Omer Perelman Striks for The Swimmer

Special Mention: Yuval Auron for Take the ‘A’ Train

The Anat Pirchi Award for Best Actress

Elisheva Weil for All Eyes Off Me

The Aaron Emanuel Award for Best Cinematography

Daniel Miller, Ziv Berkovitch for Shake Your Cares Away

The Yossi Mulla Award for Best Original Score

Asher Goldschmidt for Shake Your Cares Away

Israeli Documentary Competition:

The Diamond Award for Best Documentary

Black Notebooks by Shlomi Elkabetz

The Diamond Award for Best Director

Vanessa Lapa for Speer Goes to Hollywood

The Cummings Award for Best Editing

Joelle Alexis for Black Notebooks

Special Mention

#Schoolyard: An Untold Story by Nurit Kedar

Israeli Short Film Competition:

The Diamond Award for Best Live Action Short Film

The Sun Rises Down Below by Dylan Joseph Schitrit

Special Mention: He Can Sleep on the Couch by Ahinoam Capon

The Shagrir Family Award for the Promising Filmmaker

Hamad Sharoof, Fadi Qupti for The 50th Psalm

The Shagrir Family Award for Best Short Documentary

MOLOTOV by Ariel Semmel

The Jerusalem Film & Television Fund – The Jerusalem Development Authority Award for Best Short Animation

Holy Holocaust by Osi Wald, Noa Berman-Herzberg

Special Mention: Fledge by Tom Kouris, Hani Dombe

The Israeli Video Art and Experimental Film Competition:

The Lia van Leer Award

How to be Alone by Neta Moses

The Ostrovsky Family Fund Award

Coming Home by Michael Liani

Special Mention: Hollows and Ducts by Tzion Abraham Hazan, Keren Ben Altabet, Avner Miryam Amit

Pitch Point Shorts Competition:

The Gesher Multicultural Film Fund Award for Best Short Script (250,000 ILS)

Katya’s Hand by Tom Shoval

The Gesher Multicultural Film Fund Second Award (150,000 ILS)

The Water Stands by Tzivia Barkai-Yaacov