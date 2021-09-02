Jerusalem Film Festival Crowns Winners: ‘Compartment No. 6’ Takes Best International Film

The Jerusalem Film Festival has named the winners from its various competition strands this year, with Juho Kuosmanen’s Finnish drama Compartment No. 6 winning Best Film in the international competition.
“Compartment No. 6 is a cross-cultural road movie – entertaining, clever, and remarkably endearing. This is free cinema, released from confinements, where an entire world exists within a cramped train car and where impossible connections are forged between people from different borders and cultures,” said the jury, which was comprised of Ari Folman, Nili Feller and Shai Goldman. A special mention was also given to Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee.
Compartment No. 6 previously shared the Grand Prix in Cannes Competition with Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero.
Related Story
Sony Classics Acquires Rights To Cannes Competition Title 'Compartment No. 6'
Elsewhere, in Jerusalem’s First Feature Competition, Amalia Ulman’s El Planeta won the GWFF Award for Best First Feature.
Watch on Deadline
In the the Spirit of Freedom Competition, the Cummings Award for best Feature Film went to Unclenching the Fists by Kira Kovalenko, while Christophe Cognet’s From Where They Stood won the MKR Award for Best Documentary.
Elsewhere, the Haggiag Award for Best Israeli Feature was jointly shared by Hadas Ben-Aroya’s All Eyes Off Me and Tom Shoval Shake Your Cares Away.
Further awards are listed below:
The Chantal Akerman Prize for an International Documentary
Babi Yar. Context by Sergei Loznitsa
The GWFF Award for Best Israeli First Feature
Cinema Sabaya by Orit Fokus Rotem
The Dalia Sigan Award for Best Screenplay
Pini Tavger for More Than I Deserve
The Anat Pirchi Award for Best Actor
Omer Perelman Striks for The Swimmer
Special Mention: Yuval Auron for Take the ‘A’ Train
The Anat Pirchi Award for Best Actress
Elisheva Weil for All Eyes Off Me
The Aaron Emanuel Award for Best Cinematography
Daniel Miller, Ziv Berkovitch for Shake Your Cares Away
The Yossi Mulla Award for Best Original Score
Asher Goldschmidt for Shake Your Cares Away
Israeli Documentary Competition:
The Diamond Award for Best Documentary
Black Notebooks by Shlomi Elkabetz
The Diamond Award for Best Director
Vanessa Lapa for Speer Goes to Hollywood
The Cummings Award for Best Editing
Joelle Alexis for Black Notebooks
Special Mention
#Schoolyard: An Untold Story by Nurit Kedar
Israeli Short Film Competition:
The Diamond Award for Best Live Action Short Film
The Sun Rises Down Below by Dylan Joseph Schitrit
Special Mention: He Can Sleep on the Couch by Ahinoam Capon
The Shagrir Family Award for the Promising Filmmaker
Hamad Sharoof, Fadi Qupti for The 50th Psalm
The Shagrir Family Award for Best Short Documentary
MOLOTOV by Ariel Semmel
The Jerusalem Film & Television Fund – The Jerusalem Development Authority Award for Best Short Animation
Holy Holocaust by Osi Wald, Noa Berman-Herzberg
Special Mention: Fledge by Tom Kouris, Hani Dombe
The Israeli Video Art and Experimental Film Competition:
The Lia van Leer Award
How to be Alone by Neta Moses
The Ostrovsky Family Fund Award
Coming Home by Michael Liani
Special Mention: Hollows and Ducts by Tzion Abraham Hazan, Keren Ben Altabet, Avner Miryam Amit
Pitch Point Shorts Competition:
The Gesher Multicultural Film Fund Award for Best Short Script (250,000 ILS)
Katya’s Hand by Tom Shoval
The Gesher Multicultural Film Fund Second Award (150,000 ILS)
The Water Stands by Tzivia Barkai-Yaacov
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.