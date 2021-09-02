‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Renewed For Season 5 By MTV; Snooki Returns To Cast

Jersey Shore Family Vacation has been renewed for Season 5 by MTV and will return with a familiar face as Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi joins the cast.

News of a renewal comes just before Jersey Shore Family Vacation closes off its fourth season tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Per MTV, Jersey Shore Family Vacation takes the #1 spot across key demos in its time period and earned a 9% L+3 share from the previous season.

Season 4 saw the roommates take over an entire resort and live in their very own Covid-19 bubble. The housemates for season four were Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

On tonight’s Season 4 finale, Snooki has to clean up the mess made by Dren as the trip comes to an end. Meanwhile, Mike plans a second gender reveal even though everyone knows he’s having a boy. But, the real surprise is what happens when Angelina “accidentally” shoots off a gender reveal powder cannon in her husband’s face.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is produced by SallyAnn Salsano and Frank Miccolis for 495 Productions. Jacquelyn French serves as Executive Producer for MTV.`