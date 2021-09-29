‘Jeopardy!’ Delivers Solid Ratings For Mike Richards’ Lone Week As Permanent Host As ‘Family Feud’ Tops Premiere Week

Jeopardy! perked up in its return to originals during syndication’s premiere week with a 5.1 household rating. The week of Sept. 13 included the five episodes with Mike Richards as a permanent Jeopardy! host that were taped during his first and only day of filming before he stepped down amid multiple controversies.

The 5.1 rating was up by a fraction from the 2020 Premiere Week average of 5.0 for Jeopardy! with its iconic host, Alex Trebek. In both cases, Jeopardy! finished second for the opening week of the syndication season behind another game show, the Steve Harvey-hosted Family Feud, which was even with its 2020 debut at 5.3 HH rating.

In Premiere Week this year, Jeoaprdy! was boosted by the winning streak of Matt Amodio who has became only the third contestant to cross the $1 million mark in winnings so far. Following Richards’ exit, Mayim Bialik stepped in as a Jeopardy! host starting with the week of Sept. 20.

Related Story 'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' Likens Abysmal Response To Del Rio Scandal To 'Jeopardy!' Hiring Controversy

Rounding out the Top 4 for Premiere Week were Wheel of Fortune (4.8) as well as Judge Judy, which ended its original run and, now in repeats, still mustered a 4.5 HH rating to top every syndicated daytime show and lead the court and talk show categories.

It is a big gap between the Top 4 and the rest of the talk/court field, with Dr. Phil and Live with Kelly & Ryan next tied at 1.7 and the Judy Sheindlin-produced Hot Bench at 1.6.

The final season of The Ellen DeGeneres and the talker set to succeed it in the marquee NBC stations time slots, The Kelly Clarkson Show, are running neck and neck, with Ellen having an edge in households (1.0 to 0.9 rating) and the shows tied in Women 25-54 (0.4)

The Jay Leno-hosted new Fox game show You Bet Your Life had an OK start with a 0.7, tying Fox’s 25 Words or Less and a slew of shows, including TMZ, Rachael Ray and Tamron Hall. The Drew Barrymore Show was at the lower end of the talk show pack at 0.5.