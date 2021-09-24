‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Matt Amodio Becomes Third To Break Million-Dollar Mark

Matt Amodio, a Ph.D student from New Haven, Conn., has become the third person in Jeopardy! history to earn more than $1 million in non-tournament play.

On today’s episode, Amodio’s 28th victory brought his total winnings to $1,004,001. He won $48,800 on today’s show to put him over the million-dollar mark.

The only other contestants to win more than $1 million in regular season games are Ken Jennings, whose 74-game streak yielded $2,520,700, and James Holzhauer, who earned $2,462,216 over the course of 32 victories.

“This was beyond my wildest dreams going in,” Amodio said. “I knew it was a possibility, but I thought it was a very remote possibility, and to have it actually happen is unbelievable.”

Amodio’s next change to increase his stake arrives Monday.