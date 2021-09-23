Jennifer Nettles To Star in Broadway’s ‘Waitress’ After Sara Bareilles Limited Run

Grammy-winning singer and actress Jennifer Nettles will take over the lead role in Broadway’s Waitress for a limited run beginning next month, producers announced today.

Nettles will play Jenna beginning Oct. 19 after current star Sara Bareilles concludes her own limited engagement two days prior. Nettles will continue in the role through Nov. 24.

Also set to join the cast next month are Maiesha McQueen, whose credits include the show’s national tour, and Ashley Blanchet (Frozen), as Becky and Dawn, respectively. They’ll join the cast on Oct. 5. Charity Angél Dawson and Caitlin Houlahan will play their final performances two days prior.

Nettles, who has released three solo albums in addition to her work with her band Sugarland, will soon be seen returning to her role as a judge on TBS’ competition series Go-Big Show, and she plays Aimee-Leigh Gemstone on HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. She also appeared in the 2019 Focus Features Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet.

On stage, Nettles made her Broadway debut in 2015 as Roxy Hart in Chicago, and starred as Donna in the Hollywood Bowl’s summer production of Mamma Mia!. She is currently developing a musical about 17th Century “crusading poisoner” Giulia Tofana.

Waitress is produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.