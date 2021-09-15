Jeff Goldblum To Host 2021 Environmental Media Association Awards; ‘Ted Lasso’ & ‘Vivo’ Among Nominees

Jeff Goldblum has signed on to host the 2021 Environmental Media Association (EMA) Awards gala, which will celebrate a new slate of television and film titles that center address climate change, sustainability and other environmental topics.

The EMA Awards Gala will return for an in-person ceremony on Saturday, October 16 at Gearbox LA. EMA has also revealed that it will honor Ed Begley Jr. with its Lifetime Achievement Award, Hip Hop Caucus its Global Justice Award, Tom Steyer the Ongoing Commitment Award and Karla Welch and Sasha Markova the Innovator Award.

“This is a special year for the 2021 Environmental Media Association’s Awards & Honors Gala,” said Goldblum. “I’m thrilled to be able to host as well as to present the EMA Lifetime Achievement Award to my dear friend of over 45 years, Ed Begley Jr. There is no one in the environmental community that has made a greater impact than Ed. He has consistently used his platforms to spotlight and role model environmental issues impacting our global community. No one is more deserving of this honor.”

Last year’s gala, which went virtual due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, saw Lance Bass serve as host. Dark Waters, Chernobyl and Mixed-Ish were among the 2020 EMA Awards winners.

Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, Netflix’s Vivo and HBO Max’s No Sudden Move are among the nominees for the October ceremony. See the full lists of 2021 EMA Awards nominees below:

Feature Film

No Sudden Move – WarnerMedia/HBO MAX

Vivo-Sony Pictures Entertainment

The Tomorrow War – Amazon Studios in association with Paramount Pictures

Documentary Film

Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip – Scott Brothers Entertainment, in partnership with Future You Media

I Am Greta – B-Reel Films/ Hulu

Purple Mountains – Liars & Thieves

Documentary Series

Through Our Eyes “Uprooted” – WarnerMedia/HBO MAX

Axios “Episode 409”- WarnerMedia/HBO

Unknown Amazon with Pedro Andrade “ The Gold Rush”- Icon Films

Television Episodic Drama

New Amsterdam “Pressure Drop”- NBC/Universal Television

Utopia “Just a Fanboy”- Amazon Studios

Physical “Let’s Get It on Tape”- Tomorrow Studios for Apple TV+

Television Episodic Comedy: Paul Junger Witt Award

Atypical “Dead Dreams”- Sony Pictures Entertainment

The Simpsons “Burger Kings”- Gracie Films Productions/20th Television Animation

Ted Lasso “ Do The Right-est Thing”- Doozer Productions in association with WarnerMedia and Universal Television for Apple TV+

Reality Television

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills “The Divided States of Erika”- Bravo/NBCUniversal

Making It “Re-making Memories” – NBC/Universal Television Alternative Studio

Kal Penn Approves This Message “Kal Penn Approves the Environment”- Freeform

Children’s Television

Sesame Street “Episode 5123-We Wonder What Happened to Snowman” – WarnerMedia/HBO MAX/Sesame Workshop

Lego Marvel Avengers: Climate Conundrum “Iron Rivalry” – Marvel Studios

Sydney To The Max “Going The Green Mile” – Disney Channel

Variety Television

Real Time with Bill Maher “Episode 1919” – WarnerMedia/HBO

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee “Episode 6175-Environmental Racism: How It Started vs. How It’s Going” – WarnerMedia/TBS

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert “Climate:Changed” – CBS Studios