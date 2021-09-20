Jason Sudeikis Continues ‘Ted Lasso’ Streak With First Career Emmy Win, Thanks Creative Team: “I’m Only As Good As You Guys Make Me Look”

Ted Lasso’s Emmy domination continued on Sunday as Jason Sudeikis took home his first career Emmy for his work in the Apple TV+ comedy.

Nabbing the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series honor, Sudeikis added to Ted Lasso‘s Emmys sweep. Upon receiving his first ever Emmy from Jennifer Coolidge, the Ted Lasso star paid tribute to the’ “family, mentors and teachers and teammates” in his life.

“I couldn’t be here without those three things in my life,” he said of the series’ writers, directors and other members of the creative team. “I’m only as good as you guys make me look.” Ted Lasso stars Sudeikis as the titular coach whose optimism and warmth brings him across the pond to bring London’s AFC Richmond soccer team to bring the underdog team to glory. He stars alongside Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift and more. Earlier this year Sudeikis won the Golden Globe for the same category. He bested fellow comedy leading men Black-ish‘s Anthony Anderson, Kenan‘s Kenan Thompson, The Kominsky Method‘s Michael Douglas and Shameless‘ William H. Macy. Sudeikis also thanked his children, Saturday Night Live and former boss Lorne Michaels, who seemed to have skipped out right in time for the award. “[He] went to take a dump now, perfect” Sudeikis quipped. “He’s going to get home, he’s going to watch it at home – which home is the big question.”