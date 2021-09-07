Janet Jackson Drops Teaser For New Documentary: “This Is My Story Told By Me”

Janet Jackson performs at the Royal Albert Hall on 30 June 2011 on the first of three nights at the venue as part of her Number Ones Up Close & Personal World Tour 2011. Janet also known as Janet Damita Jo Jackson is an American recording artist and actress and the sister of the late Michael Jackson and part of the Jackson family. Newscom/(Mega Agency TagID: ptsphotoshot618082.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Janet Jackson dropped the first teaser for her upcoming Lifetime and A&E documentary Janet, set to premiere in January. Jackson shared the video clip in celebration of her 55th birthday on Sunday.

“This is my story told by me. Not through someone else’s eyes,” Jackson says in the teaser below.

The two-night four-hour documentary follows Jackson’s personal life and her 40+ year career and will include never-before-seen home videos and archival footage. The premiere coincides with the 40th anniversary of her self-titled debut album which debuted in 1982.

Janet also features commentary from family, friends, and admirers including Mariah Carey, Missy Elliot, Tito Jackson, and Paula Abdul, among others.

It comes as her dad, Joe Jackson, a pivotal figure in the Jackson dynasty, died in 2018, and will detail her return to the world stage following a sudden break from music. She will discuss her controversial Super Bowl appearance with Justin Timberlake in 2004, the death of her brother Michael and becoming a mother later in life.

Janet is produced for Lifetime and A&E by Workerbee (a Banijay UK company) and co-produced by AEC (Associated Entertainment Corporation). Executive Producer for Workerbee is Rick Murray. Ben Hirsch serves as Director. Brie Miranda Bryant serves as Executive Producer for A&E networks.

