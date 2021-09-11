CNN’s Jake Tapper Breaks With Type, Chides Joe Biden’s ‘Scolding Tone’ In Network Segment

Under fire President Joe Biden got some flak from an unexpected source Friday night, as CNN’s Jake Tapper stepped up to criticize the president’s Thursday speech outrage against the unvaccinated.

The normally super liberal CNN provided the forum that saw Tapper speak out in a segment.

“He took on a scolding tone talking to the people who are unvaccinated, talking about how, you know, people’s patience is running out,” Tapper said about Biden. He said the president should not scapegoat those hesitating to take the jab, but should focus on the misinformation that fans the fears.

Biden has moved from“persuasion to coercion,” Tapper said.

“This is part of the American public, this is part of the ethos in this country,” he said. “People don’t want big government telling them what to do.”

Social media commentators expressed shock at the statements by Tapper, particularly the willingness to accept different points of view

One online commenter summed it up in reply to the tweet posted below. “I think Michael McDonald said it best: “Don’t say that, don’t say that, don’t say that.”

Tapper did revert to form at the end of the segment, likening the situation to knocking people who believe Biden stole the presidential election.

.“As with the election lie, you can get mad at the people who believe the lies,” he said, “but the villains are the liars.”