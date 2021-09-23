The Endgame’ Co-Creator Jake Coburn Inks First-Look Deal With Universal Television

Writer-producer Jake Coburn has signed a first-look deal with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, to develop and produce projects for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. The pact expands Coburn’s relationship with the studio behind The Endgame, the heist drama co-created and executive produced by Coburn which received a series order at NBC earlier this week.

“Jake is a dynamic storyteller with a keen knack for big ideas,” said Vivian Cannon, EVP, Drama Development, Universal Television. “We had so much fun working with Jake on The Endgame, we couldn’t wait to broaden our partnership with him. Everyone at UTV is looking forward to lots more success with him in the future!”

Coburn co-created with Nicholas Wootton NBC’s new series The Endgame, which was originally picked up to pilot by the network in January. The duo executive produce with UTV-based Julie Plec as well as Justin Lin, who directed the pilot, The Endgame, a high-stakes thriller about Elena Federova (Morena Baccarin), a very recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who even in captivity orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists, and Val Turner (Ryan Michelle Bathe), the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan.

“I am so thrilled to be expanding my relationship with UTV,” said Coburn. “Simply put, I love working with them, and I am profoundly grateful for their unwavering support.”

Coburn is an executive producer on Biohackers and Barbarians, both for Netflix. Before that, he was an executive producer on Quantico and co-executive producer on Arrow. He began his television writing career on Dirty Sexy Money and then segued to Gossip Girl, where he rose to the level of supervising producer. Coburn is repped by UTA and attorney Dave Feldman.