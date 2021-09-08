Disgraceland’s Jake Brennan & ‘Crime Junkie’ Producer Audiochuck Team On Heist Podcast Series

EXCLUSIVE: Jake Brennan, host of the popular music series Disgraceland, and Audiochuck, the Crime Junkie producer run by podcaster Ashley Flowers have teamed up on an audio series about armored truck robberies.

The pair are launching Armored on September 15.

The series will explore how despite armored truck robberies are supposedly among the most difficult and dangerous crimes to get away with, they happen so often. The ten-part series, hosted by Brennan, will dive dee into the most notorious armored truck robbery cases in North America and beyond to figure out what fuels these perpetrators and the investigators whose job it is to catch them.

Delia D’Ambra, an investigative journalist who has worked on audio series including Counterclock, exec produces. Listen to the trailer below.

Related Story 'Disgraceland' Creator Delves Into Hollywood With Spinoff Podcast Focused On Dark History Of Stars Including Marilyn Monroe & Bruce Lee

“Being from the Boston area I’ve always been interested in stories of armored car and bank robberies. The Town, The Friends of Eddie Coyle – these stories are in my blood as much as stories about Aerosmith and the J. Geils Band are,” said Jake Brennan. “So, when the opportunity arose to partner with Ashley Flowers and the rest of the Audiochuck team to tell true crime armored car stories—something my Boston lineage directly suited me for – I jumped at it. Armored delves into true crime armored heist stories from around the world, myself and the Audiochuck team deliver the high stakes details in a way that will keep the listener on the edge of their seat.”

Watch on Deadline

“We are thrilled to work with Jake on Armored. He is an enthralling storyteller whose vivid narration brings these absorbing stories to life,” added Ashley Flowers, CEO and Founder, Audiochuck. “Through extensive research, exclusive interviews, and executive production by Audiochuck’s Delia D’Ambra, this 10-part, original series gives new context to some of the most infamous heists. We can’t wait to bring Armored to our fans and look forward debuting more unique content this year.”