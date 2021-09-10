Jack & Kelly Osbourne, Eli Roth, & Anthony Anderson Lead Discovery+ ‘Ghostober’ Line-Up

EXCLUSIVE: Discovery+ announced its first-ever cross-brand, cross-platform Halloween programming offering dubbed Ghostober, which includes more than 50 hours of shows from 14 series and specials.

Many of the series and specials are led by celebrities and supernatural experts like Eli Roth, Jack and Kelly Osbourne, Anthony Anderson, Alyson Hannigan, Zak Bagans, and Doris Bowman, among others.

We’re starting the holiday season off with Halloween programming that brings the best of our brands together,” said Kathleen Finch, Chief Lifestyle Brands Officer, Discovery, Inc.

“One of the benefits of having so many great networks in the Discovery portfolio is that we can bring a ton of firepower to big special events— just as we’ve done with Shark Week and the Olympics. Ghost Adventures and Halloween Wars both drive huge audience engagement, so we brought them together to create the ultimate seasonal tent pole event. We have shows that are frightening, we have crazy food creations, we have jump scares while house hunting and we’ve put it all together into more than 50 hours of Halloween content airing across our networks and on discovery+.”

Find the full list of offerings below.

PARANORMAL CAUGHT ON CAMERA New Episodes

Thursdays beginning September 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

THESE WOODS ARE HAUNTED New Season

Fridays beginning September 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

THE ALASKA TRIANGLE New Season

Fridays beginning September 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

HALLOWEEN BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP

New Season

Premieres Monday, September 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network

HALLOWEEN WARS (featuring Zak Bagans)

New Season

Premieres Sunday, September 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network

WORST COOKS IN AMERICA: HALLOWEEN REDEMPTION 2

New Special

Premieres Sunday, September 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network

GHOST ADVENTURES: GOLDFIELD HOTEL

New Special

Begins Streaming Friday, October 1 on discovery+

THE HAUNTED MUSEUM

A new horror film anthology series from Zak Bagans and Eli Roth. Each episode tells the frightening tales inspired by some of the artifacts on display at Bagans’ Haunted Museum in Las Vegas.

Begins Streaming Saturday, October 2 with Two-Episode Binge on discovery+

Exclusive trailer:

OUTRAGEOUS PUMPKINS

New Season

Premieres Sunday, October 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network

HOUSE HAUNTERS

A new real estate and home renovation prank series hosted by Anthony Anderson and his mom Doris Bowman

Begins Streaming Thursday, October 7 on discovery+

ELI ROTH PRESENTS: A GHOST RUINED MY LIFE

A new series about the shocking stories of hauntings that have left emotional (and sometimes physical) scars on those unlucky enough to have experienced them.

Begins Streaming Friday, October 8 with Two-Episode Binge on discovery+

THE DEAD FILES

New Season

Premieres Saturday, October 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

JACK AND KELLY OSBOURNE: NIGHT OF TERROR

New Special – “The Queen Mary”

Begins Streaming Sunday, October 24 on discovery+

Exclusive trailer:

GHOST HUNTERS

New Season Sneak Peek – Special Halloween Event

Begins Streaming Sunday, October 31 on discovery+