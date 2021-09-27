J.K. Simmons, Allen Leech And Fernanda Urrejola To Star In ‘The Woods’

EXCLUSIVE: J.K. Simmons, Allen Leech and Fernanda Urrejola have signed to star in the thriller The Woods. Isabelle Anay is also on board. Michelle Schumacher will direct from a screenplay she co-wrote with Carolyn Carpenter. Randle Schumacher will produce for Rubber Tree Productions.

The film centers on a teenage girl suffering from anxiety due to a tragic event from her past who finds herself hunted through the woods by a sociopath on a murderous rampage.

“I didn’t want to play any truly scary bad guys when our kids were young, partly because of how it might affect them if they saw the film and also because I didn’t want to bring that energy home with me after an intense day on the set,” Simmons said. But now that his two children are in college, Simmons has freed himself to unleash his inner villain.

Simmons is repped by Gersh and can be seen in the newly released The Tomorrow War with Chris Pratt. Leech is repped by UTA, United Agents, Untitled Entertainment, and Felker Toczek Gelman Suddleson and just finished shooting Downton Abbey: A New Era. Urrejola is repped by APA and Vision Entertainment and can be seen in Warner Bros’ Cry Macho, directed by and starring Clint Eastwood. Isabelle Anaya is represented by Mincks Talent Management and Commercial Talent.