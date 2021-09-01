ITV Commissioning Editor Asif Zubairy Leaves Broadcaster

EXCLUSIVE: Asif Zubairy, who has worked in ITV’s entertainment team since 2014 as Commissioning Editor, has left the company.

Head of Entertainment Commissioning Katie Rawcliffe sent out a note to staff confirming the departure.

“I am writing to let you know that Asif has decided that now is the right time to leave ITV. Asif started out as a contractor for ITV before becoming permanent staff in 2014. He has been responsible for Entertainment commissioning for the past seven years, working on a number of exciting projects and has also been an active and valued member of the Embrace network, taking the time to represent ITV on a number of D&I related panels. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Asif for everything he has done in his role and for ITV and wish him success in whatever comes next,” she wrote.

The executive was previously Head of Entertainment at Nine Entertainment in Australia, and had programming roles at Walt Disney and Paramount. According to Zubairy’s LinkedIn profile, he is now working as a consultant in broadcast TV commissioning and production .