Ming-Na Wen & Missi Pyle Board Indigo Girls Jukebox Musical Movie ‘Glitter & Doom’

EXCLUSIVE: The Mandalorian‘s Ming-Na Wen and Y: The Last Man‘s Missi Pyle have joined Glitter & Doom, an LGBTQIA+ jukebox musical feature told with the iconic tunes of Grammy-winning folk duo Indigo Girls. Tom Gustafson directs off a screenplay by Cory Krueckeberg.

Billed as a fantastical summer romance, the pic — which is in production in Mexico City — follows a musician who wears charisma as camouflage and a carefree kid about to run away with the circus as they fall in love at first sight. But will 29 days be enough time to fall in love forever? International discoveries Alex Diaz and Alan Cammish star as Glitter and Doom, respectively, with Orange Is the New Black‘s Lea DeLaria also starring and cameos by Tig Notaro and Indigo Girls’ Amy Ray and Emily Saliers. Wen will play the role of Ivy in the film.

The film is produced by Speak Productions (Tom Gustafson and Cory Krueckeberg), TBD Pictures (Broadway producer Hunter Arnold), Sin Sentido Films (Alejandra Cardenas and Feli Arce) and La Palma de Oro Films (Ale Garcia and Antonio Urdapilleta).

Verve Ventures is representing distribution rights.

“We’re so excited to return to Mexico to shoot this story that celebrates young love and to do so with such an amazing international cast and crew and the support of our incredible producing partners in Mexico and New York,” Gustafson said. “And to be on this journey with the support of two of our heroes, Indigo Girls’ Amy and Emily, is humbling and inspiring.”

Added Krueckeberg: “It’s a story inspired by Tom and I meeting way back when we lived in Chicago — and when I knew I wanted it to be a musical, my first thought was to ask Amy and Emily since their music was such a big part of our relationship. So we sent my first draft with fingers crossed, and they said yes. And then started the real work of combing through their deep, rich catalog for the 20 best songs to weave throughout the fabric of our story.”

Indigo Girls have recorded 16 studio albums (seven gold, four platinum, one double platinum) and sold more than 15M records. Their 35-year career began in clubs around their native Atlanta, before taking off with their eponymous major-label debut, which sold over 2M units under the power of songs “Closer to Fine” and “Kid Fears.” The duo work on issues like immigration reform (El Refugio), LGBTQ advocacy, education (Imagination Library), death penalty reform and Native American rights. They are co-founders of Honor the Earth, a nonprofit dedicated to the survival of sustainable Native communities, Indigenous environmental justice and green energy solutions.

Wen recently starred as Fennec Shand on Disney+’s Emmy-lauded series The Mandalorian and will return in its spinoff The Book of Boba Fett on Dec. 29.

Wen also will be making a special guest appearance in Netflix’s upcoming series Pretty Smart, which was created by Jack Dolgen and Doug Mand and premieres in October. She’s also voicing the HBO Max animation series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai for Amblin Television. She previously played Agent Melinda May on Marvel’s long-running series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and was named a Disney Legend in 2019. Her feature credits include Mulan, Mulan 2, The Joy Luck Club, One Night Stand and Streetfighter and TV series ER, The Single Guy, SGU: Stargate Universe, among several others.

Pyle starred in such movies as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Ma, Best Picture Oscar winner The Artist, Dodgeball and Galaxy Quest. Among her several TV series credits are Y: The Last Man, Dirty John, Mom, Inside Amy Schumer, Bordertown, Another Period and recently Star Trek: Lower Decks, Mr. Mayor

DeLaria played Big Boo in 63 episodes of Orange Is the New Black. Her other credits include AppleTV+’s Physical Hulu’s Reprisal, and feature The Edge of Seventeen.

