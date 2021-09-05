Indiana Football Player Wore Jersey With School’s Name Misspelled

As it turns out, losing its football game on Saturday was the second most embarrassing thing to happen to Indiana University.

The Hoosiers lost to Iowa 34-6, but the institution of higher learning suffered the ignominy of having its name misspelled on a player’s jersey.

Freshman running back David Holloman wore a jersey reading “Indinia,” according to a video posted and then deleted by the Hoosiers’ official athletics Twitter account.

Viewers took screenshots of the embarrassing error. It quickly became an Internet thing.

Indiana’s faculty, staff, and alumni include nine Nobel laureates, 17 Rhodes Scholars, 17 Marshall Scholars, and five MacArthur Fellows.