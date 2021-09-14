Imagine Makes Pod Deal With Noor Alfallah & Remi Alfallah

EXCLUSIVE: Imagine Entertainment chairman Brian Grazer has entered into a pod producing deal with Noor Alfallah and Remi Alfallah. They will work across Imagine’s mediums and divisions to find fresh voices.

Noor Alfallah was vice president of Lynda Obst Productions at Sony, and Remi Alfallah comes from Saturday Night Live, where she worked her way from first assistant to Lorne Michaels to the Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon!, Mean Girls on Broadway and more.

Noor Alfallah set up two feature films currently in development working with Obst, and she received her undergraduate degree from the USC School of Cinematic Arts and has a master’s degree from UCLA in Film/TV Producing. As she matriculated, Noor Alfallah worked for director Bennett Miller on numerous projects, and for Plan B Entertainment and ICM Partners. After graduating, she produced the short film La Petite Mort, which made Official Selection in the Beverly Hills Film Festival and HollyShorts Film Festival.

Remi Alfallah graduated from the USC Marshall School of Business before working for Michaels. She also worked for Doug Wald at Anonymous Content and spent time learning in Focus Features’ acquisitions team.