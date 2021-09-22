ICM Agent Chris Sawtelle Exiting To Become Co-President Of Client Josh Richards’ CrossCheck Holdings

EXCLUSIVE: ICM agent Chris Sawtelle is wrapping up a three-year stint at the firm and transitioning to the role of co-president at agency client Josh Richards’ CrossCheck Holdings.

CrossCheck was founded by Richards, who has a following of tens of millions across digital platforms and is active as an influencer, entrepreneur, musician and actor, among other disciplines. He heads up CrossCheck Studios, a joint venture production company launched with partners including Mark Wahlberg. He is also co-founder of TikTok management and production company TalentX and co-hosts the BFFs Podcast with Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports.

Sawtelle will help lead CrossCheck alongside Richards’ business partner, Michael Gruen, who is also co-president. ICM will continue to rep the company and its principals and expressed support for Sawtelle’s move.

“We’re excited to continue working with Chris in this new capacity,” Gruen said. “Not only is Chris one of the most ambitious, forward-thinking agents in the business, he has a background that encompasses motion picture literary, digital, brand management and production—all the key areas we’re focused on.”

Prior to joining ICM Partners in 2018, Chris was at Anonymous Content and began his career as an assistant in CAA’s motion picture department.

“I’m grateful to Josh and Michael for giving me this opportunity and to ICM for the opportunity to grow as a representative and entrepreneur,” Sawtelle said. “I’ve enjoyed working with the team as clients, and now I’m thrilled to join the company and help build the business from the inside.”

Divisions of CrossCheck Holdings include CrossCheck Studios, a production company focused on Gen Z content creators that was created with Wahlberg, Archie Gips and Steve Levenson. The company also has sports agency CrossCheck Sports and HawkeZ, a marketing agency for brands catering to youth audiences.

“I have complete confidence in Chris’ ability to help us build this company,” said Richards, who serves as CEO of the holding company. “With Chris at helm, we’ll be able to identify and seize new opportunities across verticals.”

Adam Schweitzer, Managing Director of Talent and Branding at ICM Partners, who managed Sawtelle, saluted the “super-ambitious business plan” of CrossCheck, He added that ICM “could not be more excited to be in business with Josh Richards, Michael Gruen and Chris Sawtelle.”

“It is a testament to the level of service that Chris and our team have provided, that they want him to come in and be co-president of the company,” Schweitzer added. “We will continue to surround Josh, Michael and Chris with a great team and look forward to collaborating with them to further this fantastic partnership.”