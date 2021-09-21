IATSE Unleashes Twitter Barrage, Accuses AMPTP & Mega-Corporations Of Overworking Members To “A Breaking Point”

IATSE went on a Twitter offensive today, excoriating the AMPTP and the giant media conglomerates for failing to address “the most grievous problems in their workplaces.” The fusillade comes the day after the union said that it is asking its members for strike authorization after negotiations for a new film and TV contract broke off.

Here is the text of the union’s tweets today; see the actual posts below:

“Yesterday, after months of negotiating, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers announced it does not intend to make any counteroffer to our most recent proposals,” the union said in a hail of tweets on Tuesday.

“So far, the AMPTP has failed to work with us on addressing the most grievous problems in their workplaces, including: Unsafe & harmful working hours. Unlivable wages for the lowest-paid crafts. Lack of reasonable rest during meal breaks, between workdays, and on weekends.

“Additionally, workers on so called ‘new media’ streaming projects get paid less, even on productions with budgets that rival or exceed those of traditionally released blockbusters. Streaming is here. ‘New Media’ isn’t so new anymore.

“It is incomprehensible that the AMPTP, an ensemble that includes media mega-corporations collectively worth trillions of dollars, claims it cannot provide behind-the-scenes crews with basic human necessities like adequate sleep, meal breaks, and living wages.

“Worse, management does not appear to even recognize our core issues as problems that exist in the first place. These issues are real for the workers and change is long overdue.

“The explosion of streaming combined with the pandemic has elevated and aggravated working conditions, bringing 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers covered by these contracts to a breaking point.

“We risked our health and safety all year, working through the pandemic to ensure that our business emerged intact. Now, we cannot and will not accept a deal that leaves us with an unsustainable outcome.”

“In response to the AMPTP’s tactics, IATSE members are mobilizing in preparation for a nationwide strike authorization vote to demonstrate our commitment to achieving the change that is long overdue in this industry.”

