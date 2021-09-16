IATSE Continues “Mobilization” For Possible Strike As Union Awaits Producers’ Response On Latest Contract Proposals

IATSE leaders said Thursday that they are waiting for management’s Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to respond to the union’s latest set of contract proposals as they continue to “mobilize” for a possible strike.

Loeb IATSE

“We presented the AMPTP with our latest package proposal on the evening of Sunday, September 12,” IATSE president Matt Loeb and the leaders of the union’s 13 West Coast studio locals said in their latest communique to their members. “They have not submitted a counter proposal, though lines of communication remain open. The Union remains committed to getting an acceptable contract that recognizes the value our highly skilled and experienced members bring to this industry, which includes addressing longstanding health and safety issues that have plagued our worksites for decades. Meanwhile, member mobilization is ongoing as we prepare for either a contract ratification or a strike authorization vote. You should continue to report to work. We will notify you as more information becomes available.”

On Wednesday, Loeb said that the negotiations for a new film and TV contract have reached a “critical juncture,” and that “if the mega-corporations that make up the AMPTP remain unwilling to address our core priorities and treat workers with human dignity, it is going to take the combined solidarity of all of us to change their minds.”

“We are united in demanding more humane working conditions across the industry, including reasonable rest during and between workdays and on the weekend, equitable pay on streaming productions, and a livable wage floor,” he said in a statement Wednesday.