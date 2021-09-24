CJ ENM Pushes Through Pandemic To Bolster ‘I Can See Your Voice’ Format Sales After Fox Launch – Deadline New Tube

The second season of Fox’s I Can See Your Voice is expected to air later this year.

But for CJ ENM, the Korean company behind the original format, the launch of the Ken Jeong-hosted U.S. version helped them secure a slew of format deals for the singing game show.

Now, the challenge is to push through the pandemic and turn a number of developments in major markets into full series orders.

Diane Min, head of format sales at CJ ENM, said during a panel for the format at Deadline’s New Tube that the Fox deal was a “game-changer” for the global sales potential of the show, which sees a group of celebrities help a contestant to tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note, in order to win a cash prize.

“We had all of the Asian versions before it launched on Fox but after their launch, there were developments in most European countries,” she said. “The pandemic is the biggest challenge I am facing because we have more than 10 developments and we almost got them made but because of the pandemic and lockdown, everything got pulled or delayed. We are discussing with all of the partners to share our production experience … to make sure we get the commissions a fast as possible.”

Min added that what separates the format to other singing competitions is that it combines a game show element.

Sun-young Lee, the original creator of the show, said she wanted to try and find a new way into a music format.

“When I came up with this, there was a lot of singing competitions, so I was tired with all of that competition,” she said. “I just wanted to make a purely amusing music show, so I gathered some interesting and funny ideas.”

