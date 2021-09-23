Hunter Biden Film Starring Laurence Fox In The Works

Controversial Brit actor Laurence Fox says he has been “uncanceled” after being cast in a feature film that will see him play Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden.

Robert Davi of License To Kill and Die Hard acting fame is directing the pic, which comes from conservative Irish producers Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer). The project has a $1.8M budget and will shoot in Serbia in late October for four weeks, a release stated.

My Son Hunter will be primarily set in the Ukraine, the filmmakers said. Last year, Hunter Biden found himself at the center of a Donald Trump-propelled conspiracy theory that he and Joe Biden had engaged in corrupt activities; accusations that were denied and debunked.

Fox has become a figurehead for the ‘anti-woke’ right-wing in the UK. Earlier this year he undertook an ill-fated campaign to become the next mayor of London, securing less than 2% of the vote.

“I accepted this role not because of the politics, I found it a real page turner filled with humour, astonishing revelations, tension, and drama,” commented Fox. “The script is a brilliant, surreal comedy, made all the more surreal and funnier by the fact that all of it is true – he’s a fascinating man and his story is fascinating too. As an ardent advocate of free speech, it is the role of drama to hold a mirror up to nature. This film is an important push back against creeping censorious monochromatic film making.”