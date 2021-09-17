Hulu Kat Dennings Series ‘Dollface’ Adds Chelsea Frei For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea Frei is joining season 2 of Hulu’s Dollface as a recurring guest star in the role of Alison J., Deadline has learned.

Dollface follows Jules (Kat Dennings), a young woman who – after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend – must deal with her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women and rekindle the female friendships she left behind. The series also stars Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky.

Frei most recently starred in the Fox series The Moodys opposite Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins and Jay Baruchel. She can also be seen in the third season of the hit TBS series The Last O.G. and the next season of Aidy Bryant’s Hulu series Shrill.

Previously, Frei starred in the title role of Lifetime’s original movie Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter, based on Gotti’s memoir of the same name, as well as the YouTube Premium ½ hour comedy series Sideswiped. The show follows three generations of women navigating dating in the age of apps. She stars opposite Carly Craig and Rosanna Arquette. Frei booked Sideswiped on only her third audition in Los Angeles, we hear.

Frei also created, produced and starred in the survival-job themed web series Hostess which was released on both Funny or Die and WhoHaHa. The sketch writer and comedian’s additional credits include guest appearances on the Comedy Central pilot Literally and on A&E/Lifetime’s I Love You…But I Lied. She also wrote jokes for the latest version of @Fuckjerry’s Amazon No. 1 best-selling game, What Do You Meme, available in stores now.

Artists First and Paradigm rep Frei.

Dollface was created by Jordan Weiss, who serves as EP alongside showrunner Michelle Nader; Margot Robbie, Brett Hedblom and Tom Ackerley for LuckyChap Entertainment; Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan for Screen Arcade; Dennings; and Nicole King. Dollface is shooting in Los Angeles and scheduled to return with all-new episodes next year. Dollface is produced by ABC Signature.