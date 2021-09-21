How To Watch Saturday’s Global Citizen Live Concert Featuring Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Metallica, Prince Harry And Meghan & The Reunited Fugees

The massive Global Citizen Live concert this Saturday will include appearances from Billie Eilish, Black Eyed Peas, Green Day, H.E.R., Metallica, Elton John, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran and Jennifer Lopez, among many others. So many, in fact, that the event is taking place on six continents over 24 hours.

Here’s a guide on how to watch or listen to the concert on TV, via streaming or online.

Coverage of the show will kick off at 10 a.m. PT Saturday on ABC News Live (which can be accessed online or via Roku), Apple Music, Apple TV, Global Citizen.com, Time.com, Twitter and YouTube. FX will begin airing coverage at noon PT, followed by iHeartRadio at 1 pm PT and ABC at 4 p.m. PT.

Artists and advocates donating their time to the global broadcast include Adam Lambert, Alessia Cara, Alok, Andrea Bocelli, Angélique Kidjo, Billie Eilish, Black Eyed Peas, BTS, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Charlie Puth, Christine and the Queens, Criolo, Coldplay, Cyndi Lauper, Davido, Deborra-Lee Furness, Delta Goodrem, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Duran Duran, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Fatma Said, Femi Kuti, Green Day, H.E.R., Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Lopez, Jon Batiste, Keith Urban, Kylie Minogue, Lang Lang, Liniker, Lizzo, Lorde, Made Kuti, Måneskin, Mart’nália, Meek Mill, Metallica, Mosquito, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Rag’n’Bone Man, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes, Stormzy, The Lumineers, The Weeknd, Tiwa Savage, Tropkillaz, Usher and more.

Related Story Eva Longoria, Alyssa Milano, Ciara & Dozens More Celebrities Call On World Leaders To End The Covid Pandemic

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will appear on the Great Lawn of Central Park in New York City as part of the event to address the importance of global vaccine equality. Prince Harry’s speech was one of the highlights of Global Citizen’s Vax Live show earlier this year.

In addition, the first reunion show of the legendary Fugees, to be recorded this week, will be broadcast during the event.

Global Citizen Live is part of Global Citizen’s overarching Recovery Plan for the World, a year-long campaign to help end Covid-19 by calling on governments, philanthropists and the private sector for financial commitments to kickstart an equitable global recovery. The Recovery Plan also focuses on ending the hunger crisis, resuming learning for all, protecting the planet and advancing equity for all, according to Global Citizen.