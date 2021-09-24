‘House Of The Dragon’: Ryan Corr, Jefferson Hall & David Horovitch Among 7 Cast In ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Series

Ryan Corr (Holding the Man), Jefferson Hall (Devs), David Horovitch (Miss Marple), Graham McTavish (Outlander), Matthew Needham (Chernobyl), Bill Patterson (Fleabag) and Gavin Spokes (Brexit) round out the cast of HBO’s upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon.

The series, which hails from George R.R. Martin, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno and Fabien Frankel.

Based on Martin’s Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. Deadline exclusive announced announced the series’ five lead characters: King Viserys Targaryen (Considine), Alicent Hightower (Cooke), Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (D’Arcy), Prince Daemon Targaryen (Smith) and Lord Corlys Velaryon (Toussaint), known as the Sea Snake, who becomes Hand to Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen during the Dance of the Dragons.

Additional cast members are Milly Alcock and Emily Carey.

House of the Dragon was co-created by Martin and Condal. The pilot script that landed the series order was written by Condal. He serves as co-showrunner alongside GoT veteran Sapochnik, who will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Martin, Condal and Sapochnik executive produce alongside writer Sara Lee Hess, Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt. Greg Yaitanes co-executive produces. Yaitanes, Clare Kilner and Geeta V. Patel round out the 10-episode series’ directing team.

Corr appears as Ser Harwin ‘Breakbones’ Strong. ‘Breakbones’, Harwin is said to be the strongest man in the Seven Kingdoms. Ser Harwin is the eldest son to Master of Laws Lyonel Strong and heir to Harrenhal.

Hall takes on Lord Jason Lannister, he is the Lord of Casterly Rock and twin to Ser Tyland Lannister. He will also play Tyland Lannister, the crafty and calculating politician, twin to Lord Jason Lannister.

Horovitch will portray Grand Maester Mellos, a voice of reason and trusted advisor to King Viserys.

McTavish joins the cast as Ser Harrold Westerling. Ser Harrold has served in the Kingsguard since the days of King Jaehaerys; he is a paragon of chivalry and honor.

Needham will play Larys Strong, the younger son of Master of Laws Lyonel Strong, brought to court by his father.

Paterson will play Lord Lyman Beesbury, the Lord of Honeyholt and Master of Coin on King Viserys’s small council.

Lastly Spokes joins as Lord Lyonel Strong, the Master of Laws to King Viserys and Lord of Harrenhal.

