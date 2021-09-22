‘House Of Secrets’ Series From Chris Columbus In Works For Disney+

Disney Branded Television is developing House of Secrets, an action-adventure fantasy series from Chris Columbus and his 26th Street Pictures partners, Michael Barnathan and Mark Radcliffe. Harry Potter and Home Alone filmmaker Columbus co-authored the middle-school book series with the late Ned Vizzini.

Chris Columbus Mega Agency

The Disney+ project revolves around siblings Brendan, Eleanor and Cordelia Walker, who aren’t pleased when their family relocates to a creepy Victorian house once owned by an occult novelist, Denver Kristoff. By the time the Walkers realize that their new neighbor has sinister plans for them, they’re trapped in the magical house, traveling through the fantastical intertwined universes of Kristoff’s novels.

“Chris, Michael and Mark tell stories that resonate with multiple audiences, across generations and genres that deliver a sense of magic and wonderment through definitional characters,” said Ayo Davis, EVP Creative Development and Strategy at Disney Branded Television, who is overseeing the project. “There is so much affinity for their acclaimed films, and we are delighted to be working with them to develop House of Secrets into a thrilling Disney+ series.”