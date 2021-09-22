You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘The Cleaning Lady’: Shiva Negar & Jay Mohr Join Fox Drama Series As Recurring

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘House Of Secrets’ Series From Chris Columbus In Works For Disney+

Balzer + Bray

Disney Branded Television is developing House of Secrets, an action-adventure fantasy series from Chris Columbus and his 26th Street Pictures partners, Michael Barnathan and Mark Radcliffe. Harry Potter and Home Alone filmmaker Columbus co-authored the middle-school book series with the late Ned Vizzini.

Chris Columbus Mega Agency

The Disney+ project revolves around siblings Brendan, Eleanor and Cordelia Walker, who aren’t pleased when their family relocates to a creepy Victorian house once owned by an occult novelist, Denver Kristoff. By the time the Walkers realize that their new neighbor has sinister plans for them, they’re trapped in the magical house, traveling through the fantastical intertwined universes of Kristoff’s novels.

“Chris, Michael and Mark tell stories that resonate with multiple audiences, across generations and genres that deliver a sense of magic and wonderment through definitional characters,” said Ayo Davis, EVP Creative Development and Strategy at Disney Branded Television, who is overseeing the project. “There is so much affinity for their acclaimed films, and we are delighted to be working with them to develop House of Secrets into a thrilling Disney+ series.”

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad