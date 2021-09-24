DGA, SAG-AFTRA, WGA East & Teamsters “Stand In Solidarity” With IATSE

Hollywood’s unions have issued a statement of support for IATSE in its efforts to reach a new film and TV contract with management’s AMPTP, saying that they “stand in solidarity” with IATSE as it prepares to conduct a strike authorization among its members.

Twitter

The statement was signed by leaders of the DGA, SAG-AFTRA, the WGA East and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters: “On behalf of our hundreds of thousands of members working across film and television, we stand in solidarity with our IATSE brothers, sisters and kin,” the unions said. “The basic quality of life and living wage rights they’re fighting for in their negotiations are the issues that impact all of us who work on sets and productions. We stand with the IATSE.”

The joint statement was signed by DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter and national executive director Russell Hollander; SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland; WGA East president Michael Winship and executive director Lowell Peterson, and Teamsters president James P. Hoffa.

Fran Drescher & Other SAG-AFTRA Leaders Join Chorus Of Actors Supporting IATSE’s Demands For Fair Contract