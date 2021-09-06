Hollywood Remembers Actor Michael K. Williams, Star Of ‘The Wire’, ‘Lovecraft Country’

Tributes are pouring in for beloved actor Michael K. Williams. The five-time Emmy-nominated Williams, known for his iconic roles in The Wire, Boardwalk Empire, and most recently Lovecraft Country, among many others, was found dead inside his Brooklyn apartment Monday at the age of 54.

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for more than 20 years,” the network said in a statement. “While the world is aware of his immense talents as an artist, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him. We send our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss. ”

Remembrances were coming in from Williams’ co-stars on The Wire, the groundbreaking HBO series that ran five seasons from 2002-2008, including from Wendell Pierce, Domenick Lombardozzi and creator David Simon. Also sharing remembrances are Damson Idris, Orlando Jones, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Piper Perabo, Aisha Tyler, Jason Isbell and more. You can read them below and we’ll be updating as more come in.

Too gutted right now to say all that ought to be said. Michael was a fine man and a rare talent and on our journey together he always deserved the best words. And today those words won't come. — David Simon (@AoDespair) September 6, 2021

The depth of my love for this brother, can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss. A immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth. pic.twitter.com/EvrESGSK8O — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) September 6, 2021

I can’t…I’m crushed. 💔 no words. I love you bro. RIP to the legend Michael K Williams aka one of the dopest Actors/Brother in the world. #Omar #TheWIRE FOR LIFE. I’m off the grid for a while hard to process this one. I love you bro smh damn 🤦🏿‍♂️ 😥😥😥 pic.twitter.com/UNK3F94opM — Tray Chaney (@traychaney) September 6, 2021

Michael K Williams I knew was kind. Fair. Gentle. And super fucking talented. I’ll cherish our talks and I’ll miss him tremendously. My deepest condolences to the Williams family. Rest my friend. 🙏🏻 — Domenick Lombardozzi (@D_Lombardozzi) September 6, 2021

Michael K Williams, in addition to being one of the most talented actors around, was also one of the kindest, sweetest, most gentle souls I’ve ever met. This is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with all those who loved him. ❤️ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 6, 2021

Rest in Peace Michael K. Williams. Gone far too soon. A man that taught me so much. Thank you for your wisdom. pic.twitter.com/qoOKxdnErF — Damson Idris (@DamsonIdris) September 6, 2021

Rest in Power Michael K Williams💔💔💔💔💔💔 Prayers Up. Spirits shook. Pain immense. Keep your head up family. We’ll pull through but first let’s give this black man every last one of his 💐🌺🌸🙏🏿 Hold on to the ones you 💕 pic.twitter.com/1dGUBEp4d9 — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) September 6, 2021

Goddamn it. We lost one of our best, most talented. RIP #MichaelKWilliams. Breaks my heart. pic.twitter.com/K2ex1vhA88 — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) September 6, 2021

Michael K Williams was a beautiful, passionate, expansive soul. I felt so lucky to have known him, and we were all so fortunate to have enjoyed his incredible talent. He burned so very bright. Rest in power, MKW. You will forever be The King. pic.twitter.com/LuFY0tG9NA — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) September 6, 2021

Michael K. Williams always impressed me with his work, but the scene at the gay club in Lovecraft Country absolutely shattered me into pieces- in the deepest, realest way that art can do. If he had done only that one scene- what a gift. What a gift we got to see so much more. — Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) September 6, 2021

Michael K. Williams was a god damn genius, a black queer icon who challenged the ideas of black masculinity at a time when it wasn't easy and a truly great dude. A huge loss. Somebody tell God, Omar coming.#RIPMichaelKWilliams pic.twitter.com/Ch4iEoCVvS — Travon Free (@Travon) September 6, 2021

I crossed paths with Michael K. Williams once in New York and I was too nervous to say hello, so I walked around the block trying to work up the nerve and still couldn’t do it. Just loved his work so much. This news is so sad. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) September 6, 2021

Truly gutted on hearing the passing of Michael K. Williams. A tremendous actor. — Colman Domingo (@colmandomingo) September 6, 2021

For years Wikipedia listed Michael K. Williams as my brother. Neither one of us chose to correct it, instead we took it at its word. “We’re brothers, yo.” He shared poems with me. We broke bread & kicked it whenever we could. A deep & sincere connection. A beautiful spirit. 💔💔 — Saul Williams (@SaulWilliams) September 6, 2021

Michael K Williams was more than the characters he portrayed.

He was someone who used his platform to shine a light on the issues around him and amplify the voices of people who are often overlooked and disregarded.https://t.co/8YUIYtSH5P — Wyatt Cenac (@wyattcenac) September 6, 2021

Jean-Paul Belmondo and Michael K. Williams in the same day…man, what loss. pic.twitter.com/LzsDrJxKAP — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 6, 2021

This is just terrible terrible news. RIP Michael. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/xDdjD0qqiY — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) September 6, 2021

💔 He was my friend. I am gutted hearing this. It’s been too much death and loss! So many spirits are broken. What is going on in the world?#TheWire actor @BKBMG Williams found dead in NYC apartment https://t.co/9YOKg2T7ds via @nypmetro — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 6, 2021

Yo, if you have a problem w/ depression, addiction, crisis of faith. Whatever it is. Please talk to somebody. Please consider help, even if it's uncomfortable. I will forever love the work of Michael K. Williams. I sincerely hope he's at peace w/ the loved ones who came before. — Paul Walter Hauser (@PaulWHauser) September 6, 2021

Horrible, sad, and unbelievable to think we’ve lost the fantastically talented Michael K. Williams at the age of 54. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 6, 2021

Damn! Such a loss! This man was an amazing actor and a beautiful artist gone too soon…🙏🏾 Michael K. Williams Dead: 'The Wire' Star Was 54 – Variety https://t.co/ctvgMnCBgf — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) September 6, 2021

Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul.

May you RIP. God bless. — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) September 6, 2021

Damn. Just damn. Mr. Williams was such a Good, kind, wonderful man. He was so funny on Community and, of course, an actor for the ages. @BKBMG pic.twitter.com/bjPe2ZOvya — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) September 6, 2021

RIP Michael K. Williams, so brilliant in #BoardwalkEmpire. You will be missed. 💔 — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) September 6, 2021

Michael K. Williams 🕊was one of my favorite actors. The detail, truths, and heart his performances embody is immense. So sad to learn of his passing. Rest in power Michael K. Williams. https://t.co/FKavkPLWbK — Piper Perabo she/her (@PiperPerabo) September 6, 2021

💔 Michael K Williams 💔 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 6, 2021

There was something special about him. A quiet intensity. He was SO good in every single role. He studied his craft. He also expanded the view of what a same gender loving man looked like in the roles he played. Michael K Williams will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/BT9EwLjhP3 — April (@ReignOfApril) September 6, 2021

Fierce talent. Beautiful soul. Rest In Power Michael K Williams. https://t.co/nKJhJ4nt4P — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) September 6, 2021