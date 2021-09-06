Skip to main content
'The Wire' & 'Lovecraft Country' Actor Michael K. Williams Dies At 54; Hollywood Tributes Pour In
Hollywood Remembers Actor Michael K. Williams, Star Of ‘The Wire’, ‘Lovecraft Country’

Michael K. Williams
AP Images

Tributes are pouring in for beloved actor Michael K. Williams. The five-time Emmy-nominated Williams, known for his iconic roles in The Wire, Boardwalk Empire, and most recently Lovecraft Country, among many others, was found dead inside his Brooklyn apartment Monday at the age of 54.

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for more than 20 years,” the network said in a statement. “While the world is aware of his immense talents as an artist, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him. We send our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss. ”

Remembrances were coming in from Williams’ co-stars on The Wire, the groundbreaking HBO series that ran five seasons from 2002-2008, including from Wendell Pierce, Domenick Lombardozzi and creator David Simon. Also sharing remembrances are Damson Idris, Orlando Jones, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Piper Perabo, Aisha Tyler, Jason Isbell and more. You can read them below and we’ll be updating as more come in.

