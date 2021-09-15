Hillary & Chelsea Clinton’s HiddenLight Productions Option Jacqueline Winspear’s ‘Maisie Dobbs’ Detective Novels; Duo Talk Plans For Their Banner – RTS Convention

Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton’s HiddenLight Productions have optioned film and TV rights to Jacqueline Winspear’s Maisie Dobbs series. Hillary, who has made no secret of her love of the mystery series throughout the years, featuring them on many of her reading lists, told attendees at the Royal Television Society Cambridge Convention on Wednesday, that their company had “just optioned” rights to international bestsellers.

“We’re also doing scripted projects so, for example, one of our favorite books that Chelsea and I have shared over the years is a book about a character called Maisie Dobbs, which is a series about a World War I field nurse who turns into a detective and we’ve just optioned it,” Hillary Clinton said, adding how much she and Chelsea love the character and her journey during a time of “great social upheaval.”

The mother-daughter duo, who were speaking remotely at the conference, spoke about their plans for their banner HiddenLight, which they run with Sam Branson, and expressed they are “trying to reach a broad audience” across various formats from documentary to scripted.

Hillary pointed to the raft of projects they have in development ranging from Gutsy Women, a straight-to-series order for Apple TV+, inspired by the best-selling book The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience as well as Gayle Tzemach Lemmon’s The Daughters of Kobani as being perfect examples of IP the company is after.

“For too long I think it’s fair to say attention has been paid primarily to the loudest voices in the room,” said Hillary Clinton. “Yet, flying under the radar, there are generations of changemakers in every place across the globe who are making a difference and that’s who we’re going to celebrate their song an unsung they’re known and unknown but I think today particularly there’s a hunger for people that try to figure out how to make sense of our world, how to make sense of the time in which we find ourselves, and we want to make a big contribution to that.”

Chelsea Clinton added: “I felt so kind of compelled and obligated in the best sense to kind of embark on this broader journey with my mom in part because of the reactions that I had experienced when I wrote my first picture book She Persisted, which is also sharing the stories of women that have meant a lot to me throughout my life…I was so struck when I was writing…at how many people said ‘do you think the pendulum has swung too far?’”